Afghanistan, Martinsville: See these parallels

To the editor:

The fall of the country of Afghanistan has given some similarities to the fall of the city of Martinsville. The current situation in Afghanistan took some 20 years to the results we now see. Similar the situation of Martinsville’s reversion into a town took some decades in the making to come to what we now see.

Afghanistan has collapsed, and the strides made for women in that country are at risk. Similar in Martinsville the government has succeeded to the county and the strides of the city school system is not only at risk but the children have already been given away.

How did Afghanistan get to this? Mainly government? How did Martinsville get to this? Mainly government? Who is the collateral damage in both situations? Women and children?

It is time to close both of these chapters in 2021 because it is what it is. There are times when governments fail. That is why voting is the key to success.

Also, this is why the the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is so important, because it is about your life and your future.

LAWRENCE MITCHELL

Martinsville