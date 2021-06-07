Agreement on immigration, not theology

To the editor:
I agreed with Gary Hughes' recent letter ("A solution for immigration problems," May 11) and support a wall on our southern border. I support people lawfully immigrating to America if they are going to adapt to the Christian values (one of which being capitalism) that built America. America may not be acting like a Christian nation these days, but God is in our Declaration of Independence, our Pledge of Allegiance and on our money.
Gary Hughes is a Baptist preacher, and while Gary can tell you who is/is not an American, he cannot tell you who is a real Christian. Hughes says just being in the country does not make you a citizen. The Bible says in Romans 10:1-3 that being religious doesn't make you a Christian. Being a Baptist does not make you a Christian.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville