An argument for keeping Patrick Henry, no hyphen

I write this to Chancellor Glenn DuBois of the state community college board in my capacity as a concerned citizen and resident of Henry County, to state why the Patrick Henry Community College should retain its name as-is; not hyphenated or adulterated in any way
Foremost, there is nothing exclusionary about the two words comprising the name Patrick Henry, nor does the name itself trigger odiousness or imply non-inclusiveness.
Instead, the name Patrick Henry is renowned because the person Patrick Henry was willing to risk his life by challenging oppressive governance. This courage is emblematic of heroic change-makers who have shaped and continue to shape our nation.
His courage must be applauded; not demeaned by removing his name from an educational institution that exists to prepare its students to acquire skills allowing them to make an impact in their communities and to prosper in the process.
There is a far better way to achieve diversity and inclusiveness than by seeking to sublimate the existence of the historic personage, Patrick Henry, and by extension to needlessly impugn the residents of not one, but of two counties in the commonwealth of Virginia.
Admittedly, this famous revolutionary era personage -- for whom the Patrick and Henry counties are named -- was an imperfect man.
Like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, both of whom owned hundreds of slaves, Patrick Henry reportedly owned two.
Better that he was never a slave-holder just as it would be better that no one among us, especially one of the Founding Fathers, had ever committed a transgression, especially any as defined by contemporary standards.
However, just as our religious, judicial and social systems recognize transgressors can be redeemed and returned to the community to lead purposeful lives, so too can Patrick Henry’s long-ago grievous error be redeemed.
This redemption can begin by the State Board of Community Colleges applauding the Patrick Henry Community College for confronting, not shrouding the awful racial history that devastated the commonwealth of Virginia and its counties, Patrick and Henry, in so many ways and for so many years at such great cost.
It can do this by stipulating the Patrick Henry Community College use the personal failing of its namesake as a slave holder to serve as a perpetual teaching moment.
Several means to effect this teaching moment at PHCC come to mind:
- By revising the PHCC charter to make indisputably clear the institution has a unique reason to assiduously embrace diversity and inclusiveness
- By repurposing any PHCC campus edifices recognizing Patrick Henry to acknowledge his flawed judgment and the harm that all forms of discrimination inflict, especially slavery and its aftermath in America.
- By PHCC establishing a regional award to a person who best exemplifies by qualities of character, achievement and conduct that collectively affirm the benefits of freedom and the harm of modern-day enslavement wherever it occurs and in whatever manner.
I further implore the State Board recognize that its name change mandate, if not amended as proposed above, will besmirch the degrees granted to all the graduates who matriculated to date at the Patrick Henry Community College. It will also sully the reputations of its faculty and staff.
These graduates, faculty and staff did not seek to improve their lives and thereby enrich the communities in which they reside, or the enterprises where they work, because they sought to be manifestations of latent discrimination.
They especially do not deserve to be retroactively castigated as social outliers because a state government body with no links to Patrick or to Henry County imperiously decided today to tarnish retroactively the name Patrick Henry and all bearing his name, whether people, ships or schools, throughout the nation.
Finally, the monetary costs to rebrand the Patrick Henry Community College cannot be overlooked.
This very real, undetermined monetary expense along with the unintended, difficult to quantify cost of attributable to diminishing the value of diplomas granted, and of devaluing the work of faculty and staff, past and present, are real, self-inflicted unnecessary costs.
Worse, they are predicated of the specious belief a name change of PHCC will axiomatically make its student body more diverse and inclusive.
Instead, Patrick Henry Community College graduates, faculty and staff deserve to have PHCC diplomas distinguished because their college:
- Is revitalizing itself by committing to aggressively celebrate inclusiveness and diversity in word and deed.
- Is not shrouding with a name change a thoroughly deplorable and devastating chapter of American history.
- Seeks to redeem today a transgression made long ago by an imperfect man for whom two counties in Virginia were named to recognize the role he played helping to create the perpetually ever-improving America.
- Recognizes discrimination exists and will endure unless its causes are recognized and redressed.
For these reasons and more, the name of the premiere educational institution of both Patrick County and Henry County -- the Patrick Henry Community College -- must be retained.
The writer is a resident of Stanleytown.