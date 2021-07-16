An argument for keeping Patrick Henry, no hyphen

I write this to Chancellor Glenn DuBois of the state community college board in my capacity as a concerned citizen and resident of Henry County, to state why the Patrick Henry Community College should retain its name as-is; not hyphenated or adulterated in any way

Foremost, there is nothing exclusionary about the two words comprising the name Patrick Henry, nor does the name itself trigger odiousness or imply non-inclusiveness.

Instead, the name Patrick Henry is renowned because the person Patrick Henry was willing to risk his life by challenging oppressive governance. This courage is emblematic of heroic change-makers who have shaped and continue to shape our nation.

His courage must be applauded; not demeaned by removing his name from an educational institution that exists to prepare its students to acquire skills allowing them to make an impact in their communities and to prosper in the process.

There is a far better way to achieve diversity and inclusiveness than by seeking to sublimate the existence of the historic personage, Patrick Henry, and by extension to needlessly impugn the residents of not one, but of two counties in the commonwealth of Virginia.