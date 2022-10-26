Anderson: God's actions: Abortions are normal

We have an inability to see God’s action in the world. Many people, including clergy, seek to find God’s work in the world, often, I think, so they can come up with Bible quotes to judge someone, usually someone they don’t even know. The recent article about God’s Word declaring abortion is wrong ("God's Word makes it clear that abortion is wrong," Gary Hughes, published Tuesday) is an example. On the basis of that author’s, and many clergy’s, opinions, nothing happens in the world without the Bible’s permission and some need to “correct” some of us. Interestingly, that was not Jesus’ way. Even when his disciples didn’t get it, he never judged them (except once on Peter’s denial), but tried instead to lovingly explain his thoughts. That’s what caused most parables, Jesus’ attempt to help people understand God, not judge others. It seems to me that we all need to get off the judgement, the "I know what God wants" trail.

I’m also glad Mary had Jesus, as the author of the article pointed out. What he neglects to mention is that Mary, as did every woman alive in the first century, had NO choice. That was NOT the case in the 21st Century until a recent Supreme Court decision allowed state governments to make abortion illegal.

It is helpful to remember that in the Old Testament, the story about Adam and Eve makes the point that it is a characteristic of ALL of us that WE would like to decide what’s okay instead of God. Abortion is just another Adam/Eve story of grabbing God’s fruit.

As an historical example, men have wanted to have control over women since the beginning of time. Could the anti-abortion movement be just another of those ideas, that "women can’t make good decisions" without men’s help and attitudes?

It is a fact God has been performing abortions on God’s creatures (not just women) since the beginning of time. Women and animals have had abortions since the beginning of time, all caused by the creator, not humans. They are, like it or not, a part of God's actions and choices in the creation of all life. God knows, much clearer than us, what will not be a contribution to the creation.

Perhaps abortion should be God’s choice, the God who determines the creating of all life. Should women not have a choice at all? They are the ones who suffer over the choice, not us! What makes a life holy and a contributor to our world is God’s creation and activity, not the fact of being born, contrary to many anti-abortionists opinions that simply being born is God’s will. Many humans have made clear they are not part of God’s will of loving all our creation (e.g., the recent killings of children in school, the invasion of Ukraine) and surprisingly, I think, it had nothing to do the way they were born.

Our twenty-first century attitude against abortion is a denial of all the positive changes which God brings to pass in our world, such as the curing of human sicknesses and diseases, cell phones, planes, the ability to make medical choices which weren’t even available previously. Each of these 21st century wonders results from God’s leading us to have them.

Sadly, the “decision” to end all abortions is simply another example in which we are going to decide the fruit of God’s new lives in creation. The idea that women should not control their own bodies and life without men’s or the government’s decision is simply an old, familiar “fruit” that we humans should choose not to eat again.

We have chosen bad fruits with some choices, incidentally: nuclear weapons, the opportunity to kill anyone with a personal weapon, the action of a particular political party as God’s will, keeping women in their "place" for centuries, wars, slavery — the list of the consequences of our deciding what is God’s will is unending.

Maybe we should acknowledge that God knows best which abortions should happen and we should leave that particular “fruit” to God’s and the person’s prayerful choice? It would mean, of course, that we are not making and Adam and Eve’s choice once again, I suspect. It is always easier to NOT eat forbidden fruit then to undo the consequences of eating it. Adam and Eve’s choice is still with us, after all.

By the Rev. Gene Anderson