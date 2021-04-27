Another plea for merger over reversion

To the editor:

On Dec. 5, 2013, I wrote a letter to the editor with the subject “Opportunity to Improve” that address the possibility for combining Martinsville and Henry County. I didn’t receive any positive remarks from city or county leadership. Actually, I received no remarks at all.

A few days ago, the Bulletin published an editorial asking for accountability and access to the “Reversion” fiasco the city and county are engaging in ("OUR VIEW: The wrong path to reversion," April 25).

Today more than ever I believe (as it is evident to anyone else who opens their eyes) that “reversion” is not what is needed in Martinsville and Henry County but consolidation instead.

Consolidation would make us (land area) the 15th-largest city in America. Combining governments, education and services would be a great savings opportunity for everyone. More important, the opportunities to streamline and improve would be fantastic.

We couldn’t stop industry and business from wanting to locate here with us.

I don’t hold out much chance (based on past performance) for city or county governments to do anything smart until citizens start demanding it.