I am a native of Martinsville who now lives in South Carolina and has relatives in Martinsville and Henry County, so I try to keep abreast of current events. I am writing with a suggestion for a new name for Patrick Henry Community College, although I personally hate to see it changed. How about renaming it for Booker T. Washington? He was born in Franklin County and accomplished much in his life. He was a man to be admired by anyone of any race.