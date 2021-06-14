 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Aren't just about all names suspect?

To the editor:

About time we got rid of Patrick Henry. Forget that he was probably the single most vocal proponent of democracy in America (which means, at that time, in the world). He was a Virginia planter, which means he owned slaves. Heinous, yes, by any standard, and certainly by today’s. However, it did not define the man in totality, nor does it change the fact that he did a lot of good.

But if today’s standards are the yardstick, so be it. Let’s start with Martinsville. Named after a slave owner. How about state names? Virginia, Georgia, Carolina, Maryland, all named after English monarchs who promoted slavery. They’ve got to go. How about Connecticut, Iowa and Kentucky, among others? Cultural appropriation of Indian names, stolen from the same Indians that the land was taken from.

In fact all state names are suspect. We should rename them after random numbers, so as to avoid any possible taint. I would suggest that Virginia be renamed 24112. And don’t get me started on Washington DC.

Ridiculous? Of course. Don’t get me wrong, as the descendant of Confederate veterans, I strongly support getting rid of monuments to those men who put slavery before country and who caused the deaths of 600,000 Americans.

I’m looking at you Robert E Lee and Jefferson Davis. For these men, evil begat evil.

But for Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, the good that their work has yielded, not only in this country, but in the world, must be weighed against their inexcusable and self-interested embrace of slavery. Tell history, but tell it all.

JIM BEARD

Martinsville

