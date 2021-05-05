To the editor:

Holly Kozelsky's well-written article concerning the Rev. Philip Gresham was a pleasure to read 9"'It's not a big deal to us,'" April 11). I saw the article in the Richmond Times Dispatch and have lived here in Richmond since 1970.

However, I grew up in Martinsville and was a member of Christ Church. I was confirmed there as a 13-year-old, and my confirmation classes were taught by Mr. Gresham. I was not a member of the Youth Group, but I do remember all the young men in the photo who were acolytes. (Girls weren't allowed to be acolytes in the '50s.) I also remember how beloved he was by all the kids.

The article stirred forgotten memories of the huge deal the adults made when they thought the church camp, Hemlock Haven, might be integrated. I never knew, though, that the vestry at the time demanded that Mr. Gresham give them warning in writing if any youth event might be integrated. I never understood why Mr. Gresham was there one day and gone the next and we didn't even have the chance to say good-bye. Now I know, thanks to Mr. Pollina and the article.

By his refusal to compromise, Mr. Gresham set a wonderful example for all of us to follow Jesus' teaching to "love one another."