Ashburn: GOP progressing on climate change

Little by little, Republicans are joining the conversation around climate change. Recently, four Republican representatives attended the annual UN Climate Change Conference, “COP26.” This is the first time Republican leaders really took part in this global event.

Earlier this year, Rep. Morgan Griffith and Robert Wittman joined the House Conservative Climate Caucus, along with over 70 members of Congress.

On the Senate side, three Republican senators are speaking out in favor of a carbon price. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, originally a bipartisan bill in 2018, would spur innovation while effectively pumping finances from wealthier areas to more rural areas; similar scenarios in Switzerland and Canada are already in place.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), written by 234 climate scientists who examined 14,000 studies, should be a wake-up call to us all. It warns that climate change is accelerating at an alarming speed. The window for action to prevent the worst is closing; it could soon be too late.

Historically, according to NOAA, Martinsville averages 24.5 days a year above 90 degrees. In a “best” case emissions scenario, the expected number of days above 90 degrees could jump to a whopping 63 per year by 2050. Without immediate, deep reductions in CO2 emissions, a temperature rise could exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) within the next two decades. Any further warming will have additional catastrophic consequences worldwide for humans with heatwaves, food and water shortages, and the increasing financial burden of recovery after extreme weather events. Wildfires, such as the recent fire near Pilot Mountain, will become more widespread.

As a conservative, the progression in the GOP makes me more hopeful. This is a global issue that impacts every human on this planet. The most creative solutions to any problem are found when everyone is actively working together.

John Ashburn, PhD

Martinsville

Evangelical Environmental Network

Citizens Climate Lobby

