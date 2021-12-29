Ashby: Store should not keep ID #

To the editor:

One day last week I made a return to one of our large discount department stores. I had to show my I.D. to get my money back. The girl took my I.D. and proceeded to enter my I.D. number into their register.

Being someone who rarely returns anything, I am not savvy about making a return. I've thought about this for several days, and it really is bothering me!

I didn't ask for their I.D., so why should they ask for mine? It's bothering me a lot that my I.D. is in this store's cyberspace.

I'd like to know if this is a new policy or if it's been like this for a long time. Knowing, this, I'm not going to buy anything else from this store unless I'm 100% sure I definitely want it.

Jennifer Ashby

Martinsville

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.