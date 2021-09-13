 Skip to main content
Bail laws violate constitutional rights

To the editor:

Virginia courts should uphold the Constitution and stop holding people in jail without bail. The 5th and 14th Amendments clearly state “no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.”

Holding somebody in jail without bond until they get things cleared up in court when their presumed innocent until proven guilty seems like it subsequently violates the 8th Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

These reasons may very well be why Illinois did away with cash bail entirely. We reformed probation to try to make things more fair. Why stop there?

DOUG HOPKINS

Bassett

