Barnes: Biden is to blame

It is amazing to me and many other people seeing the shape our country is in now versus a little over a year ago. We have the highest inflation in 40 years, hundreds streaming across our southern borders every day, gas prices on the rise, Russia attacking Ukraine, our police being demonized and the president's approval rating tanking. On top of this we have many wanting to blame the last president instead of putting the fault where it belongs, trhe Biden Administration.

We conservatives all get it: The mainstream media and liberals are trying their best to put a positive spin on this president and his policies. But, the reality is, this man owns it, and most people with their own eyes can see where to place the blame.This country is going down fast, and we still have people that want to blame Covid, truckers, police, gas companies or anything other than this administration. The "Let's go Brandon" chant is starting to get a little louder.