Barnes: High energy bills are Biden's fault

I hope all you people out there complaining about high power bills, and especially you Biden supporters, are realizing now about how elections can affect you. This president has basically declared war on fossil fuels that we have plenty of in this country but refuse to go after it. We bought foreign oil in the past, but we were energy independent with the last president. Now, we are no longer energy independent but are buying oil from about 10 different countries. Most of us out here know why gas and oil prices are so high but we have at least two more years to suffer from inflation, high prices, illegals storming over our southern borders and high crime rates.
Americans are over 30 trillion in debt, one side wanting to spend more, the other wanting to make necessary cuts to the budget. This leads to gridlock, with a biased media pushing one side's agenda to let the people know who shuts the government down. Mysteriously, it always seems to point to the other side, not the side that wants to spend more and more on social programs. This country is in a dilemma and the American people are the ones suffering, and many are blinded by ideology. They refuse to see who caused this mess. Thank all of you Joe Biden supporters; we are getting what you voted for. Enjoy it!
Bill Barnes
Spencer