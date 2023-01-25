Barnes: High energy bills are Biden's fault

I hope all you people out there complaining about high power bills, and especially you Biden supporters, are realizing now about how elections can affect you. This president has basically declared war on fossil fuels that we have plenty of in this country but refuse to go after it. We bought foreign oil in the past, but we were energy independent with the last president. Now, we are no longer energy independent but are buying oil from about 10 different countries. Most of us out here know why gas and oil prices are so high but we have at least two more years to suffer from inflation, high prices, illegals storming over our southern borders and high crime rates.