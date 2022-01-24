Barnes: Hypocrisy with time capsule

To the editor:

I was wondering if anyone out there found it interesting that the Virginia and national press reported on the historical time capsules at the former Richmond Robert E. Lee monument base.

It seems ironic to me that Governor Notham and the media wanted the monuments taken down but now are all interested in this history in a box.

They plan on giving the Lee monument to a Black museum for safekeeping.

Possibly they could throw the capsule contents in the fire, with the proposal they have for melting the Lee Monument down for a more politically correct statue.

Can anyone out there understand hypocrisy and then wonder why we are so divided as a country.

Bill Barnes

Spencer