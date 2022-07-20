Barnes: Liberals' concerns misplaced

To the editor:
We have the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington telling the American people how Donald Trump tried to undermine our democracy. Many of us out here believe that these people care more about putting him in jail than they care about this country. These politicians, most of whom are probably rich, are not having to struggle to pay bills like many of us have to deal with every day. What is interesting is that they can set up there talking about democracy when the country is falling apart all around them.
We have the stock market crashing, inflation the highest in many years, baby formulas shortages, gas prices continually rising, people and drugs following across the border, and they want to go after Donald Trump. One might ask how the country was running when he was president compared to now?
If you are not liberal delusional I think you know the answer. These people want to get rid of Donald Trump any way they can. It makes one wonder if politicians really want this country to prosper. It appears that liberals hate Donald Trump and care more about their ideology than helping the American people.
Bill Barnes
Spencer