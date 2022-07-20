Barnes: Liberals' concerns misplaced

We have the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington telling the American people how Donald Trump tried to undermine our democracy. Many of us out here believe that these people care more about putting him in jail than they care about this country. These politicians, most of whom are probably rich, are not having to struggle to pay bills like many of us have to deal with every day. What is interesting is that they can set up there talking about democracy when the country is falling apart all around them.