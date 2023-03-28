I was interested in reading the letter to the editor on Sunday, March 12, about the mainstream media. It reminded me of how many Americans get their news everyday. Most, like my parents, were in front of the television between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. five days a week. When you watch it, no matter if it is NBC, CBS or ABC, they will invariably try to show the Biden Administration in a positive way. We can have rampant inflation, crime, illegals flowing across the border, China, Russia, Ukraine issues but we get the positive liberal media spin. You can call this news, propaganda or some would say pushing a political agenda. Keep in mind that the majority in this country do not have cable television or access to Fox, CNN or MSNBC News outlets. To see any gaffes, outlandish or so-called word salads from the president or vice president you have to go to social media, cable news or word of mouth.

The bottom line to all this is that there is very little trust in the American media at this point in time for many reasons. Many like myself look at mainstream media as just pushing their agenda on viewers. We have hearings going on now in Washington about our government possibly directing social media to say what is considered disinformation. It will be interesting to see if big tech was directed by the FBI or the White House on what to put out for public information. This control is scary to many that want the news to actually be news and deem to keep the government out of it. Edward Bulwer-Leytton once said the"Pen is mightier than the sword," for one side it still is today. This is a sad state for so-called journalism in this country.