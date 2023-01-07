Barnes: The country is in big trouble

It is obvious to many of us out here that we have plenty of Kool-Aid drinkers out here that would vote Democrat under any circumstances. Based on his letter "This is why people voted for Joe Biden," published Dec. 15, people like Jeff Belcher apparently would vote that way if we had even more astronomical inflation, rampant crime in the streets, millions crossing the borders and a party spending us into oblivion. This may come from too much CNN or MSNBC on the brain, getting the "real" news.

We have a divided country that apparently has a government and FBI directing social media to further their party's agenda. We are finding out more and more from Elon Musk about how social media has been manipulated. This may be the reason the media is going after him, like they did the former president. Many of us Americans have lost faith in a government that does not want free speech or independent thinking. But, on the other hand, we have many out here that are so blinded by ideology that they can't see the forest for the trees. We as a country are in big trouble and the Jonestown Kool-Aid keeps on flowing.