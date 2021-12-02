Barnes: The nation's double standard on race is a problem

I was wondering how many people out there see a double standard in this country when it comes to many aspects of American life.

We see the Commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (General Mark Milley) call his counterpart in China to reassure them that the US would not attack their country. The press, with their Trump derangement syndrome, seemed to act like it was really no big deal, and that he was just being a great American leader.

The question is what would have been the reaction if all this had happened under a Democratic president? Most of us know that it would have caused mass hysteria across the entire political spectrum and in all likelihood, someone would have been fired.

Now, there are many areas of reference to a double standard, that sometimes reflects on this area which creates a seemingly lack of equality. This area covers such things as Black Entertainment Television, a Black Miss America contest, etc. There is a high regard for someone who is Black and reflects pride, while at the same time if you are proud to be white you are a racist.