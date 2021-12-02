Barnes: The nation's double standard on race is a problem

I was wondering how many people out there see a double standard in this country when it comes to many aspects of American life.
We see the Commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (General Mark Milley) call his counterpart in China to reassure them that the US would not attack their country. The press, with their Trump derangement syndrome, seemed to act like it was really no big deal, and that he was just being a great American leader.
The question is what would have been the reaction if all this had happened under a Democratic president? Most of us know that it would have caused mass hysteria across the entire political spectrum and in all likelihood, someone would have been fired.
Now, there are many areas of reference to a double standard, that sometimes reflects on this area which creates a seemingly lack of equality. This area covers such things as Black Entertainment Television, a Black Miss America contest, etc. There is a high regard for someone who is Black and reflects pride, while at the same time if you are proud to be white you are a racist.
We have a local school superintendent, who has been an officer on the board of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, who made a comment printed in the Martinsville Bulletin that kids of color would rather have a teacher of color. This statement was made and printed without any known repercussions or comments or explanations from any of our school authorities. It would seem in the environment we live in today that someone might explain, clarify or at least clear it up for the reading public. We all know if that superintendent made a comment such as that had he been white, there is no question that they would have been fired on the spot!
This is of course clearly a double standard, as we already know if you call attention to something like this; it immediately makes you the racist. Look at the recent Rittenhouse case in Wisconsin; some were trying to tie this to racism. Also, the case in Georgia would have had very little to no national coverage if the three participants had been Black and the victim white. Just like the Black-on-Black killings in Chicago, little to no coverage. The cases have to fit into what the media thinks would fit their agenda. As long as this double standard stays in place we are going to continue to have racial strife in this country.
The writer lives in Spencer.