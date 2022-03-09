Barnes: Too many immigrants

To the editor:

The mainstream media sources keep running stories constantly about the refugee crisis in Ukraine. One question I have for the Bulletin readers is how about the people pouring across our southern borders into this country?

Many are sending unaccompanied children across in hopes of getting themselves into this country. We had approximately 1.7 million come in last year and hundreds still come in every day for taxpayers to support.

It is puzzling to me that this gets next to no coverage on mainstream channels. Could it be that some media or some administration don't want the American people to know what is going on at our border? This is eerily similar to the way Russian media is not letting their people know what is going on in Ukraine.

Folks, many of us out here see what is going on in this country; it is time to wake up!

Bill Barnes

Spencer

