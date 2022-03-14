Bass: Pray that God intervenes to help Ukraine

To the editor:

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a hurt, a heartbreak and an outrage. Putin's war is a quest of power, wealth, control and territory expansion, all the while accusing the freedom-loving Ukrainians of being Nazis.

How can he cause such terrible horror, desruction, bloodshed, murder, dispossession of homes while wrecking families, the economy, maternity hospitals, churches, sacred sites where thousands of Jews were murdered in World War II and causing millions of refugees to flee? It makes no sense that Vladimir Putin is causing a war where the brothers and sisters of Russian people are being victimized.

Surely, we Americans need to support the Ukrainians with our money for agencies to help them. We need to call on our political leaders to step up and do the right thing and lift the Ukrainians up in our strong prayers.

Let us pray that the righteous God of history, the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ will intervene by whatever means possible to end this great injustice in the loss of life.

Rev. Richard Bass

Martinsville

