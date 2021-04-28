Be safe around those working on our highways

Our employees and contractors put their lives on the line in work zones every day while working to improve travel for motorists in Virginia. This is true in mobile operations like mowing, paving and plowing snow, as well as in our established work zones for long-term construction projects like those on I-81 near Buchanan and at exits 143, 114 and 105 and other routes like Orange Avenue at Hollins Road in Roanoke and Route 460 in Bedford County near Montvale.