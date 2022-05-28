 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Belcher: Aid Westside

  • 0

To the editor:

I saw that there was a meeting about the Westside of Martinsville, then City Council members drove around the Westside of town.

I was surprised that no one said anything about Paradise Inn sitting there like a sore thumb!!

I’ve seen two articles in the Bulletin before the pandemic: The articles were saying that the state had grant money that was going to be used to fix the Paradise Inn and put a community garden close by. So what happened to the grant money? I grew up on the West End and I would like to see something positive done to the Paradise Inn!!!

Jeffrey T. Belcher

Martinsville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meyer: Another warning day

As the sun rose on May 25, 2022, Americans awoke to another “mourning day” following yet another mass shooting of innocent children this time …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert