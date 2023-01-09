Belcher: Both sides must try to understand

To the editor:

I write today to respond to Mr. Barnes' letter of Sunday, Jan. 8. In his letter to the editor he assumes that Democrats always vote for Democrats as if Republicans do not always vote for Republicans. I don't know if that is an exacting science, but probably not far from the truth. With this being said, in the 2020 Presidential election and in this last mid-term election, it was very revealing how many voters switched their affiliation to Independent and were decisive in both elections like we have never witnessed before. If you listen to Republican politicians, they are outwardly vocal in this situation and how it hurt their candidates in these two cycles and what they must do to win back Republicans that changed their affiliation. I will still say if the election were held today, Biden would defeat the ex-president by an even larger margin. That is neither here nor there, but how I see it.

Mr. Barnes and I agree on one thing, that being the country is divided. No argument there. I do not discount Mr. Barnes' concerns. But I would hope he would not discount mine and others that simply could not vote for an ex-president that has bragged about attacking women, said he was smarter than our military leaders, congratulated racism in Charlottesville, stores government documents in his Mira Largo compound, then end his horrific career by orchestrating and approving a terrorist attack on not only the Capitol, but the entire United States of America, and brags if he is re-elected, he will pardon everyone who participated in the terrorist attack. These are valid reasons, but only a few of many why folk like me simply could not fathom voting for the ex-president.

We are divided. I guess the first steps to try to mend is for folks like me to "attempt" to understand the concerns of folks like Mr. Barnes, if we agree with them or not, and for folks like Mr. Barnes to "attempt" to understand the concerns of folks that voted for President Biden, if he agrees with them or not.