Belcher: Deal with Paradise Inn

To the editor:
I saw that there was a meeting about the Westside of Martinsville, then City Council members drove around the Westside of town.
I was surprised that no one said anything about Paradise Inn sitting there like a sore thumb!!
I’ve seen two articles in the Bulletin before the pandemic: The articles were saying that the state had grant money that was going to be used to fix the Paradise Inn and put a community garden close by. So what happened to the grant money? I grew up on the West End and I would like to see something positive done to the Paradise Inn!!!
Jeffrey T. Belcher
Martinsville