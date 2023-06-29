To the editor:

This response may be a little late. It is in response to all Republicans concerned with Democrats lack of fiscal prowess and raising the debt ceiling.

Most American want a balanced budget. Our politicians can't seem to do it. They do a good job blaming it on the other side. Republicans will shake their heads and say "we are paying for illegals, we are screwing the working man with taxes, etc. Democrats got their reasons as well and each parties' blinded minions fall in line.

The bottom line is this. Since 1960, the debt ceiling has been raised 79 times. Republicans have raised the debt ceiling 49 times and Democrats have raised it 29 times.

There are eight people that have more money than almost half the world's population. That goes unnoticed, but the person having to using food stamps in the grocery store line in front of you is the problem? Really?

We spend more money on the military than the next 25 largest countries combined. Dad always said, and not in a joking manner "if you want to be rich in this country, invest in liquor, pills and most importantly, things that blow people up."

In the early 1980s, President Reagan lowered the tax rate for the highest earners by more than 60% He also started TAXING THE WORKING man and woman's Social Security for the first time ever in 1983. Can you imagine people accepting this? During his time in office, we went from being the biggest creditor nation in the world, to the biggest debtor nation in the world. The deficit tripled during his tenure. That has never happened before or since. How would you like that on your resume? It did not seem to hurt him as he was revered as the greatest Republican ever up until Donald Trump. This started the uncontrolled snowball debt from hell that continues to steamroll us today.

No one is boasting about the Democrats' financial prowess, but I can guarantee you no Republican should ever say a word about it with their track record.

All you got to do is look at the numbers.

Jeff Belcher

Sunset Beach, North Carolina

(former Martinsville resident)