Belcher: Point on women was antiquated

Point on women was wrong

To the editor:

I write today in response to Reverend [Jim] Pence’s column of March 25 where he speaks of women being submissive or beholding to their husbands as per his interpretation and quotes from the Bible.

I don’t speak for any women but if his words and perspective are true, it is time for a bunch of married women to get in line and a lot of other married women to continue to let their husbands rule the roost and follow them as Reverend Pence has suggested.

On a positive note, for single or gay women, if what Pence says is true, seems like a great time for you to run for public offices and positions of power. You have a distinct advantage over married women as you do not have the ‘conflict of interest’ they have going through their husbands to make decisions on their own. You are free of that ranking order that binds their allegiance to their husbands. Matter of fact, if Pence is correct, should a married woman be allowed to run for an elected position? Could we trust her decision-making when it involves her husband’s wishes. Folks pretty much want to vote for the person, not the wife and husband.

Some people might feel Reverend Pence’s article better suited to be in the “Today in History — 100 Years Ago“ section of the Bulletin. With that being said, some folks would have felt it to be very antiquated then as well.

Jeff Belcher

Sunset Beach, N.C., formerly Martinsville

