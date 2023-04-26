It is a tough time for Tucker Carlson after being fired from Fox News. However, every cloud has a silver lining.

The Russian government-sponsored news services have offered Tucker multiple positions. As well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave Tucker kudos for his work and said “the wealth of views in the American information space has suffered.”

We have all been at low times in our life and hearing words of support from friends is always welcome. I am sure Tucker appreciates the support he is receiving from Russia during these trying times.