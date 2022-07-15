Belcher: The business of religion

The business of religion To the editor:





The Bulletin seems to have a lot of religious commentary, sometimes point-counterpoint. These folks’ back-and-forth on what the Bible says and how they interpret it are there for everyone to see. Not to demean these conversations, but at times this back-and-forth banter remind me when I was a kid listening to an older relative of mine and his friend argue over which professional wrestler was the evilest and which one was pure and did the right things.

Not long ago I heard a person who happened to be a preacher say, “God will not send anyone to earth to tell you what to do.” A short time after hearing this, I read a statement saying, “When you die, God is not going to ask you about someone else. God is not going to ask you what you thought of the two men down the street who were married; He will not ask you about the young lady that had an abortion; God will not ask you about the atheist that lived on the corner. God will ask you how you loved and treated these people.”

In closing, I respect people and the path they choose to take in their religious beliefs, but I sometimes feel some folks over-analyze and make something that should be quite simple very difficult and confusing. I cannot imagine any higher being not being perfectly accepting of anyone that followed the words and meaning in Matthew 7:12.

Jeff Belcher

Sunset Beach, N.C., and formerly Martinsville