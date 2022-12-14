Belcher: This is why people voted for Biden

To the editor:

In response to a Dec. 13 letter to the editor, the writer ("Question why country is in bad shape" by Steve Eanes) asks, "How could anyone voted for Biden?" The writer mentions high crime, inflation, the situation on the borders, President Biden maybe having dementia, the typical GOP talking points of the current administration (he left out Hunter's laptop). I will attempt to answer his question using the words and thoughts of a supporter of the past administration.

A few minutes after reading the letter to the editor, I read an article referencing the prominent anti-abortion Evangelical preacher Robert Schenk addressing the House Judiciary Committee. Reverend Schenk explained why many in the Evangelical Community went all in and voted for Trump. Schenk said the following: "From the community that I had served, and still do, we made a deal with the devil. That deal was, we would support everything on the conservative agenda, whether or not we had conscientious or spiritual conflict with them or not. The means were justified by the ends of that. The GOP demanded that of us. In the end, we got what we wanted with Roe, but it came with great spiritual loss."

What Reverend Schenk states above is why the majority of Americans voted for Biden. Perhaps they did not want to make a deal with the devil as Schenk describes many Evangelicals did. Many Biden supporters saw it not only in the Evangelical community, but from family and friends and not limited to Roe v. Wade, but many other issues as well. They could not and would not let themselves fall down the hole and sell themselves as Schenk describes.

In closing, this is one of the many reasons over 81,000,000 Americans voted for the current administration and would do it in even larger numbers if the election were held today, especially considering the continued insanity and behavior of the ex-president and his subordinates since and before the 2020 election.

Jeff Belcher

Sunset Beach, N.C., formerly of Martinsville