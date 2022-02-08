Beneke: Parents are overreacting

To the editor:

As Mary Farris explained in her commentary ("Black history is important now, and all year," Feb. 8): in all history there is an upside and a downside, but the truth, unpleasant as it may be, should be told.

We can all agree that children deserve to learn the truth of the world they inhabit, and parents and teachers at all levels must exercise good judgment to frame those lessons in the form which is best absorbed by impressionable minds and spirits.

Is that what is happening in schools across our country where parents are seeking to ban books? Or, is it more likely that some parents are taking a loud, knee jerking position without reflecting on the broader picture.

Children are not frail flowers: They are exposed to more of the worlds evils today than ever before, at all ages. What good is it to 'protect' them from the very literature and arts which seek to give context and meaning to what they experience?

Mr. Pitts, as usual, has hit the nail on the head ("Let teachers teach," Feb. 8): his argument knocks that joining principle squarely into the hard wood of today's conflicting passions, asking that we simply let teachers teach.

If a parent feels offended by any materials in their child's lesson, let him read the whole of the piece for the true context. Let all such parents meet in a workshop where the subject principles are openly discussed, and those who still consider their child harmed, not informed, by such material, can then exempt that single child. The rest of our kids can be free to exercise their minds!

How useful that can be, in this world where anything or anyone can be presented online in a pure fantasy, posing as the truth.

Rachel Beneke

Martinsville

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.