Beware of social media messaging scams

My name is Darcy, and I spend too much time online.

I’ve always helped people out when I could. This is how I got sucked in.

On Saturday, I received an unusual message on Facebook Messenger from a woman. She is a friend of a friend. Close enough to be a friend of mine.

The message: “If $2000 was deposited to your cash app what will you send it on”.

I know, bad spelling, punctuation, everything—I replied anyway.

“There are a few women I help out.”

This person, going by Rachel, seemed happy with my response and asked for my Cash tag.

This is where I got STUPID. I gave Rachel my Cashapp tag. Bad idea! Someone whom I think is doing something nice. Wrong! Even on Facebook, you can’t trust people, especially when they offer a large amount of money. I hadn’t had my coffee yet. I clearly wasn’t thinking.

At this point, Rachel asked me if I had cash in my CashApp because I needed it to receive the $2000. What?

I say that I do. This is getting fishy now. She says I need $50 for payment processing. I tell her it’s there. It isn’t. Who keeps money in CashApp? That’s what bank accounts are for.

Rachel sends a message, and you have to understand the logic here:

“Imma give you the company cash app now for you to make the processing fee of $50 to. So once the accountant confirms your processing fee of $50 your payment of $2000 will hit your cash app balance immediately”.

I sent a firm, “NO.” I’m not paying $50 to receive money. It doesn’t make sense.

The CashApp account name she sends isn’t the name of a company or her name. Scammer!

Rachel sends: “Trust me. This ain’t a scam. It’s legit. So many people are benefiting from this. The $50 is just for the processing fee.”

Really? The only person benefiting is the scammer. I say, “I trust no one. I don’t have $50 to spare. I live month to month on disability. You obviously don’t.”

It gets crazy now. Rachel sends me a picture of her holding her driver’s license in front of her face. She’s not under duress.

She says, “Here’s my ID card for you to believe me. Your payment is guaranteed. And you gonna thank me later on this. Show me the screenshot once you send it.”

I tell her, “No thanks. You’re too sketchy and probably full of it. No one should ask for a ‘processing fee’ to help someone out.”

Rachel gets defensive and tells me it’s company stuff coming out of their financing account. Not from her.

I fling back, “It’s even more sketchy that you’re trying to convince me.”

She sends me five videos of women saying “thank you” for receiving money.

“I’ve seen those videos with the same people.”

She typed a nasty word, and that was the end of it.

Wow! Scammers will try anything to get your information. They will touch on your vulnerabilities and take from you.

This is all true, and I can send you screenshots and the videos this person sent to me. Please be careful and never share your information with people you don’t know personally. Probably not some you do know.

People aren’t going to give you large amounts of money. There is always a catch—a scam.

If you get scammed, call your credit card company or bank. Always report it. Get a copy of your credit report once a year. Make sure the information is correct. It can affect whether or not you can get a mortgage, car loan, or credit card.