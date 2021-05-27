Biden's families' plan is too expensive in many ways

To the editor:

President Biden’s American Families Plan is far and away too massive; too costly. Apart from exacerbating the nation’s already humongous debt, its generous benefits will stall the pace and depth of our economic recovery

Though the president declared that the massive amount of money AFP will cost (money that we don’t have and that will come through inflation-causing money printing) will be paid by rich corporations and people in a matter of years, he failed to account for the new jobs not created, critical research and development not conducted; new equipment not purchased; fresh tax revenue not produced.

These future outcomes will not occur because the federal government will take by taxation the wealth-enabling capital critical to sustaining a diversified vibrant, competitive economy.

It imperiously wants to use this money to pay for the American Families Plan that it deems more important. If our nation were not already deeply in debt and if it were not already facing a labor shortage created in part by generous unemployment benefits, perhaps some of the plan might be justifiable. The odds are that little to none of it will be either successful or pay for itself.