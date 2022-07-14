Bridge: Belief and baptism and more are necessary for salvation in Christ

To the editor:

We who stress the importance of immersion in water for the forgiveness of sins are accused of preaching “salvation by works”, as if submitting to baptism is a “work”. (Is it ever called this in Scripture?) All who are saved will be saved by the cleansing blood of Jesus Christ, and on this I believe we can all agree. But how does one get “into” that cleansing blood and “wash away” their sins? Is confession needed? Apparently so, if I’m asked by some denominations to say a “Sinner’s Prayer” (which no one in Scripture was ever asked to pray). If we need to confess our sins, is that “salvation by works”? Is repentance from current, willful sin in our life needed in order to be forgiven? If so, is that “salvation by works”? Even Billy Graham’s “Sinner’s Prayer” includes the words “I turn from my sins”.

So it doesn’t seem anyone is saying that one must do nothing at all to be saved (otherwise every person would be saved), but instead disagreement over what one must do to have their sins washed away. In other words, who will be saved is conditional based on the, dare I say, actions and choices of individuals who hear the gospel call. Even those who preach “faith only” usually also preach repentance, confession of sin and asking Jesus to come into our heart as our personal Savior (another instruction which never occurs in Scripture).

But I have limited space here, and have used too much of it with the words of the flawed, uninspired Christian that I am. I invite all readers to look in the book of Acts at every case of preaching and conversion below and see what occurred. You will need your Bible for this. I use the New King James Version.

Acts 2:38-41, 3:19, 6:7, 8:4-13, 9:1-18, 10:34-48, 13, 16:11-15, 25-34, 17, 18:5-8, 19:1-10, 22:6-16, 24:24-25, 26:12-23, 28:23-30

Some of these passages mention belief, some faith, many mention baptism, some repentance, some just say they “joined” the other disciples. It would seem unwise to pick only one of those important elements and leave out the others. Isn’t the wisest course of action to say that one must do all of these things to become a disciple of Christ?

Since baptism is the item under debate here, now read all of these passages:

Matthew 3:5-6,28:18-20, Mark 1:4,16:16, Luke 7:29-30, John 3:3-5,22-23, Romans 6:1-11, 1

Corinthians 6:11,12:13, Galatians 3:27, Ephesians 4:5,5:25-27, Colossians 2:11-12, Titus 3:4-6, Hebrews 6:1-2,10:21-22, 1 Peter 3:18-22, Revelation 1:5,7:14

Lastly, the only time the words “faith only” appear in Scripture is in James 2:24: “You see then that a man is justified by works, and not by faith only.”

Let us all strive to do EVERYTHING the Lord asks of us.