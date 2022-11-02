 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brown: Jones, Rawls for better future

To the editor:

What you permit, you promote. What you allow, you encourage. What you condone, you own.

Martinsville is at a crossroads of whether to continue with leadership that preaches doom and gloom and fails to create cooperative relationships that move both Martinsville and Henry County forward. Alternatively, we have an opportunity to place faith in new leadership that sees a way forward to repair strained relationships that will benefit both localities, wisely manage taxpayer money, and actually listen to their constituents and then take action to improve our community.

Do we continue with leadership that, with impunity, marginalizes and bullies employees and constituents who disagree or point out flaws in administrative and consultant assumptions? Or do we choose individuals who have actual experience managing multi-million dollar budgets (Aaron Rawls) or building community bridges (L.C. Jones)?

Do we continue with leadership that acknowledges “mistakes have been made,” but has failed to take any action to correct them? Or do we elect leaders that see the future and a path that makes Martinsville and Henry County a place where people want to move to and become the community leaders of tomorrow?

As city residents we have the opportunity on Nov. 8 to effect change. Vote LC Jones and Aaron Rawls for Martinsville City Council for that change.

Mary Rives Brown

Martinsville

