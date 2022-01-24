Bunn: Through school board's inaction, schools are less safe

To the editor:

Thursday [Jan. 20] HCPS [Henry County Public Schools] notified teachers that schools were changing to mask-optional. No School Board meeting took place. There were no opportunities for input. The Board consulted legal counsel and chose to allow this change by not speaking. They simply allowed it, passively, and without accepting responsibility.

The fact is, a choice was made to go mask-optional. There is sufficient confusion regarding the conflict between the mandate and the law to justify waiting. Several braver counties are waiting for that legal battle to play out. "Legal Counsel" is simply that - counsel. It does not make the final decision. The School Board does. Even if it’s through their silence. They lowered the shield before Omicron’s last charge, without even raising an objection.

Over 1,780 children in our health district have been diagnosed with COVID since the start of this school year. Pediatric cases for Virginia have reached previously untouched highs. Omicron, the "mild" virus, has hospitalized almost 10 times as many children in the past 4 weeks than at any point in previous peaks. In HCPS, 101 students and 42 staff members were reported positive for COVID just this week, even with the inclement weather. 3.5% of staff acquired COVID this week.

Parents are now asked to send their children to a school without universal masking, knowing their children run a greater risk of acquiring COVID. Schools are supposed to be safe. And now, through the passive, deliberate inaction of the school board, HCPS just became a lot less so.

Joel Bunn

Martinsville

