Cahill: The city must do something about Paradise Inn

To the editor:

It's been years since the building at West Fayette Street (the Paradise Inn) has served any purpose, and neither the city nor the owner have done anything to restore it or tear it down.

The Paradise Inn was a clean restaurant for dining and dancing. The owners were respectable people who took pride in their service and the upkeep of the property.

The inn also served as an accommodation to the Henry County Public Schools when the old school burned down.

There are still citizens who remember the building's heyday.

Now the structure has become an eyesore, dilapidated, with broken out windows and door fronts, debris and broken glass scattered everywhere, infested with all kinds of litter and infested with all kinds of vermin and creatures.

God only knows what goes on in the wee, wee hours of the night.

Now that school is out, children are running, playing and exploring everywhere. Their health and safety ought to be of concern to all citizens.

A tragedy or an accident could happen at any time. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

The residents of Academy Place keep their houses and yards very neat and beautiful, and this huge eyesore across the street is a disgrace to the neighborhood as well as to the city.

Come on, Martinsville -- immediate attention is needed. We display the slogan "Martinsville: a city without limits." Practice what you preach.

Mary Cahill

Martinsville