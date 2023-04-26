To the editor:

April 23-29 is National Library Week. The five libraries and Bookmobile of the Blue Ridge Regional Library provide free, friendly service and access to timely materials that educate, enrich, engage and entertain the entire community. The library welcomes and serves all residents of Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties, regardless of age, race, creed, ability or socio-economic status. The library is the great equalizer, and cornerstone of democracy. If your idea of a library is a room of books, visit, check out our website, www.brrl.lib.va.us, and Facebook page.

There is more to our story! Every month, our libraries have over 100 programs for preschoolers, children, teen and adults of all ages and abilities. There are storytimes, arts and crafts, music, contests, puzzles, games, and programs on science, nutrition, health, authors and speakers. There are family events, movies, exercise groups and Virginia Museum of Natural History and YMCA day passes.

Electronic resources include internet access to government resources, books, movies and TV, magazines, comics, career coaching, digital learning, literacy, foreign language learning, and more. Try out the Virtual Reality goggles, or a parent-infant study desk. Want to know more about pollinators or resume writing? Need a privacy pod for an interview? Visit your library.

One annual highlight is the seven-week Summer Reading Program which helps prevent the “summer slide” in children’s reading ability. The 2022 program served 353 preschoolers, 245 school age children and 152 teens through 272 programs; 51 were outreach programs; 2,218 meals and snacks were served.

The BRRL plays a critical role in education, economic vitality and civic engagement and shared community goals. These resources don’t come free. We ask your support now at budget time, with our three local governments, who provide 74% of our funds. Stop by a library this week; get a library card. Thank your dedicated librarians and staff. We are proud of them!

Margaret Caldwell

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees

Martinsville