Can you afford not to get vaccinated?

To the editor:

I believe we share a common goal as we go through our lives. Do not cause unnecessary debt to our financial status. We do not want to pay more than we have to and are careful as we avoid auto accidents, fire damage and health dangers. We do these precautions, basically because we know without insurance, we cannot afford to let them happen. It becomes a money issue. We know there is also an aggravation level, a discomfort or suffering index and quite possibly an income loss for an indefinite period of time. Auto, fire and health crises could also involve grief over the loss of a loved one.

Yes, insurance is available to help but it often is not enough to resolve the anguish whatever has occurred. It doesn’t replace family treasures; it doesn’t restore "back to normal."

What if there was a way to avoid at least one danger to your health? Would you want to avoid polio? Have you ever had the flu of the year; swine, avian, etc? Had measles, tetanus or Ebola? All of these illnesses can be prevented by vaccines.

Can you afford to have COVID-19? Why would you want to risk the suffering, income loss, grief, or your life, or infect someone else?

Do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. Get vaccinated.