Candidate endorsement letters

Election Day is Tuesday. Letters to the editor are invaluable resources to help the public understand candidates and the issues. Please send your letters to the Bulletin at info@martinsvillebulletin.com or P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115, following the 300-word limit. Sources of statistics and other specific information must be cited. Include your name and community of residence, which will be published, and your phone number, which is used for verification purposes only. Letters to the editor on political candidates running for the Nov. 2 election will be accepted through 5 p.m. today, so that space can be allocated to guarantee that all can run.