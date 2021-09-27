Candidate questions Bryant's record on taxes

To the editor:

Let’s state the facts: Henry County Supervisor Joe Bryant voted to raise your real estate taxes, personal property taxes, machinery taxes, tool tax and remove the Henry County decal but add the fee to your personal property taxes as a vehicle license fee and increase the price from $20 to $20.75 in the 2017 Henry County budget (Source: Martinsville Bulletin article on April 24, 2017).

Let’s state more facts: Henry County’s 2021 budget had an $11.5 million increase, and the county had to transfer $1.3 million from the reserves to balance the budget. Mr. Bryant, quoted in the Henry County Enterprise on April 15, complimented the county staff on creating “a good conservative budget.”

In my book an $11.5 million increase and transferring $1.3 million from reserves to balance the shortfall is not conservative. I can assure you that the county staff will be looking for a significant tax increase when they prepare the 2022 budget.

I will let the Collinsville residents be the judge on who they want as their next supervisor, but you already know how Mr. Bryant votes on tax increases. Why not give Andrew Palmer a shot. A vote for Andrew Palmer is vote for you and a vote to fight against tax increases.