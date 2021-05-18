 Skip to main content
Caregiver should've used Dems' approach
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

As I read the account of the trial of Eva Carol Belcher ("The case of the 'compassionate' caregiver," May 26) I was reminded of a of a quote from Shakespeare: "Much ado about nothing."

The Henry County court must be feeling really good about this crowning example of American jurisprudence in action. I have a simple answer for Ms. Belcher's defense.

Change your last name to Biden, and put a big (D) after your name. That way you can take run for president of the USA and win by a landslide If you have a son, he can smoke crack cocaine, sit on the board of directors of a Russian/Ukrainian oil company with no experience whatsoever and make millions monthly . Heck, he can even become a professor at a major university, write a book and become a beloved artist.

As a matter of fact, I am planning a run for president in 2024, so from this day forward, I am immune from this brand of Henry County justice. I will run as a Democrat, so that means I can not be held to the same standards as common people.

There has always been two sets of rules of law for the Clintons, the Bidens and wealthy, fat-cat Democrats. I'll choose Hillary as my running mate. Sky's the limit for me now. Top of the world, baby. Steer clear, everyone else. I'm DC bound. 

JAMES THOMAS

Bassett

