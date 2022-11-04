Carlson: Vote Jones, Rawls for your city and schools

To the editor:

As Sgt. Jack Friday used to say, “just the facts ma'am, just the facts." Let's run through a couple on Councilman [Danny] Turner and Councilwoman [Jennifer] Bowles. They have both voted and supported reversion since 2019. As a result of their support, the City has spent over $1 million in legal fees and is embroiled in a legal battle with the state over a referendum that would require voters in Martinsville to approve the City to revert. Bowles can be seen on a Zoom meeting speaking against the bill in the Senate hearings. They voted for the Memorandum of Understanding and Voluntary Settlement Agreement that clearly states the city school system and school board will be dissolved. The only fact here is that the fate of where your child will go to school is no longer in your hands. This is not bashing, this is their voting record as your representatives.

At the BTW debate Turner acknowledged they had made some bad decisions that were costly. Bowles responded none of this happened under her watch. A correction is due here. Bowles was on the Council for the Boaz Medical school debacle in 2017, which has been quite costly to the city.

A final question is about the $5,000 campaign donation Bowles got in 2018 from New Heights Community Support. It lists on its website it is a 5013c and have been since 2013; therefore it cannot donate to any political parties or candidates.

This was mentioned in a Bulletin article in early October so I checked it out. Has anyone asked Bowles about this? And if it was improper, has the money been returned?

Time to have a new beginning for City Council. LC Jones and Aaron Rawls bring fresh, new ideas for Martinsville to continue thrive. Your voices will be heard, your schools will remain open, you will have transparency with these elected representatives. Vote wisely, vote for your teachers and your children and for your city.

Rebecca Carlson