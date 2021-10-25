Carter: Reynolds promises equal opportunity

To the Editor:

In response to the letter from Lawrence Mitchell, Ray Reynolds opposes reversion. In fact, Mitchell needs to address the Martinsville City Council who refused their school system a seat at the table in reversion discussions. However, if reversion cannot be avoided, and if funding lacks cannot keep MHS [Martinsville High School] open, MHS students may have to consolidate with other high schools. Reynolds suggests keeping MHS, as City Council suggested. If reversion must happen, Reynolds suggests MHS be repurposed as a transition school for ESL students and as a trade school.

Mitchell appears to confuse a transition school for English as a Second Language (ESL) students with special education; ESL is not special education. ESL helps immigrant children learn to read, write, and speak English; currently, resources lack for them. Hispanic parents want a place their children can learn English so that they can integrate into the normal classroom. Ray has employed Hispanics for over 26 years. He listens to Hispanic parents’ concerns that their children receive an unfair education; he wants to improve their opportunities, which improves our community. As a school board member, he pledges to represent all students’ needs. He agrees students must be connected, but their inability to communicate and a lack of ESL teachers maintains distance.