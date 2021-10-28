 Skip to main content
Carters: Phillips is a dedicated leader
To the Editor:

It is our pleasure and civic duty to recommend Eric Phillips for the position of Irisburg supervisor.

We have had the pleasure to meet and get to know Mr. Phillips over the last several years. Mr. Phillips is a natural leader, extremely dedicated, intelligent and motivated and will provide a voice in any geographical governed district.

We strongly encourage the vote of any individual that speaks of strong economic and moral values, as well as keeping the best interests of community safety. Therefore, Eric Phillips is, in our opinion, extremely qualified to keep Henry County moving forward for years to come.

All too many times politicians offer promises that fall short. Mr. Phillips exhibits the exact opposite of broken promises. He has contributed to Henry County and the Republican Party for several years. We believe he can make a difference  in our schools, protecting the best interests of all students and parents. He can ensure our police forces to have the tools necessary to protect our valued citizens. He will also keep our taxes affordable, which all families are entitled to.

In closing, if you want to keep Henry County safe, growing, affordable and maintain the moral fabric that unites us, then Eric Phillips is your Republican candidate to elect for Iriswood supervisor.

Christopher Carter

Cheryl Carter

Iriswood 

