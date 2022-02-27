Cartwright: Unkempt properties bad for area

To the editor:

Until something affects us directly, many don’t worry about an issue. In this town, the cancer often lies with non-compliant landlords who aren’t concerned either.

Over two decades ago, I noticed the house across the street was not well taken care of. Surrounding homes were ideal: tidy, lovely. And the house we bought was such a deal! Or so I thought.

Not long afterwards, I was doing battles with the city, documenting concerns and dilapidated buildings in a rapidly progressive manner. The now “condemned” building still stands, vacant, roof still declining: a continuing pox on a short street – one which still has four empty homes.

I learned of other buildings, owned by the same landlord, which were in much greater disrepair ours! Took a photo of one, which to my surprise, included a man sitting underneath quite precarious porches.

Began a petition on Change.org. Over 2,700 views later, it’s still garnering signatures. The petition asks for more ordinances and penalties towards bad landlords, along with appropriate housing for our most vulnerable.

Bad rental property diminishes the value of all surrounding properties and greatly decreases the ability to sell when needed. Blight is a highly destructive and pervasive problem in our community. Property owners who have worked hard all of their life don't want their investments destroyed.

If our town allows negligent landlords to prevail, it will, eventually, affect us all. Our fight is for the greater good for everyone: our poorest tenants and good neighbors subjected to horrendous property - ”next door.”

Melody Cartwright

Martinsville

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.