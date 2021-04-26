 Skip to main content
Chauvin verdict is only beginning
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

"Chauvin Guilty On All Three Charges."  Justice has been served. This is the beginning not the end. A measure of justice is not the same as equal justice. This is not ever over. It's only accountability in this case. True justice requires much more.

TYRONE WOODING

Martinsville

