Chipkin: No more killing contests

To the editor:

It’s time for Virginia to take a stand against horrific wildlife killing contests and pass a bill to outlaw them. Allowing a minority of the population to gratuitously kill foxes, coyotes, bobcats and other animals in competitions for cash and prizes flies in the face of the public trust doctrine, which holds that wildlife is shared by all citizens of the state. We need our legislators to protect our wildlife and end these contests once and for all.

Contest organizers and participants frequently try to justify these events with claims that they’re doing a service by eliminating “pests” or “varmints.” But a recent study published in the journal Biological Conservation found that attitudes toward the historically stigmatized coyote—the most common target in killing contests—is substantially more positive today than it was in 1978, with positive attitudes growing by 47% in recent decades. Overall, coyotes are well-liked—and for good reason. Coyotes provide urban and rural communities with cost-effective, natural rodent control, among other benefits.

The best available science does not support misguided belief systems that “reducing predators” will boost deer or turkey populations or make farm animals safer. Actually, persecution of coyotes disrupts their social structure, which, ironically, encourages more breeding and migration and in the end results in more coyotes.

Most disturbing is that these cruel and barbaric contests are often attended by children. What message are we sending to them about responsible, balanced stewardship, respect toward the sentient beings we share our world with, and basic human compassion toward all of nature's amazing creatures.

Let’s bring an end to pointless, counterproductive and cruel wildlife killing contests. Virginia General Assembly, please pass a law to ban this blood sport.

Lynn Chipkin

Woolwine

