Chipkin: Support campaign finance laws

To the editor:

The Declaration of Independence asserts that governments derive their powers from the consent of the governed. So, why are big money interests drowning out the voices of Virginia voters? Why does Virginia have the among the weakest campaign finance laws in the country, with no limits on where campaign donations come from nor how they are spent (even for candidates’ personal expenses)?

Thirteen years ago, on Jan. 21, 2010, the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Citizens United organization, thereby eliminating restrictions on corporate and PAC donations to political campaigns. As a result, election spending escalated in Virginia. But Virginia’s “pay-to-play’ reputation, due to lack of regulation, worsens the Citizens United ruling by allowing endless dollars to be funneled into candidate campaigns.

During this year’s General Assembly, our legislators can clean up our own house by passing common-sense campaign finance laws. This year more than a dozen campaign finance bills will be introduced. They focus on capping donation amounts, prohibiting foreign contributions to our elections, forcing disclosure of anonymous ads funded by dark money, and restricting personal use of campaign donations.

These bills are supported by a majority of Virginians, irrespective of party. Yet progress is elusive in Virginia; last year out of 24 good bills, only three were enacted into law. Del. Wren Williams states that he is proud to campaign on election integrity, yet he was “thumbs down” on most bills that passed through the sub-committee reviewing these bills. Let’s make sure that his definition of election integrity also translates into transparency and accountability to voters. Virginians deserve to know who is funding our elections and our candidates. The “governed” in Virginia are asking for a “thumbs up” for good governance and accountability by legislators.

Lynn Chipkin

Woolwine