Chisholm: Juneteenth is a celebration for all

Dear Editor,
I’d like to share with your readers what Juneteenth means to me. When President Biden made it an official federal holiday last year, I could hardly believe it nor contain my joy. Finally after 160 years, we have a day set aside like the 4th of July, a day to celebrate the freeing of the slaves. (I’ll never understand why it took this country so long to recognize this day.)
I wonder, will my fellow white Americans join me in celebrating this glorious day? I sure hope so! Will we come together for hotdogs and hamburgers and beer? I sure hope so! Will American flags be flying? I sure hope so! And for all the years to come!
Juneteenth is not just a celebration for Blacks but for all Americans, 160 years overdue. I know I can’t wait to celebrate! Peace.
Pamela Hairston Chisholm
Martinsville