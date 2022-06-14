 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chisholm: Juneteenth is a celebration for all

Dear Editor,

I’d like to share with your readers what Juneteenth means to me. When President Biden made it an official federal holiday last year, I could hardly believe it nor contain my joy. Finally after 160 years, we have a day set aside like the 4th of July, a day to celebrate the freeing of the slaves. (I’ll never understand why it took this country so long to recognize this day.)

I wonder, will my fellow white Americans join me in celebrating this glorious day? I sure hope so! Will we come together for hotdogs and hamburgers and beer? I sure hope so! Will American flags be flying? I sure hope so! And for all the years to come!

Juneteenth is not just a celebration for Blacks but for all Americans, 160 years overdue. I know I can’t wait to celebrate! Peace.

Pamela Hairston Chisholm

Martinsville

0 Comments

Tags

