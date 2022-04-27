Chisholm: Protect West End property values

It saddens me that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently vetoed two new laws that protected medical patients from overly aggressive medical debt collectors and that he also vetoed a law that would crack down on slumlords. Way to go Governor!

As far as slumlords are concerned, he needs to come to the West End. I grew up on Beaver Street, a half block from Albert Harris Elementary school, and my old homestead, a beautiful little house that my nephew bought, is surrounded on three sides by run-down, dilapidated houses that desperately need to be torn down. (Alas, his lower back yard has been taken over by that unsightly weed kudzu). The city promised years ago to tear down one of these eyesores which brings his property value down, but they never did. You will never find either of these problems on Mulberry.